Anand Patwardhan wins best long documentary award at IDSFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Noted documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has won awards for Best Long Documentary and Best Editing at the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) which concluded here on Wednesday. He donated the cash prizes to the Chief Minister’s relief fund in the wake of the Wayanad tragedy.The awards carried Rs 2,00,000 lakh for long documentary and Rs 20,000 for best editing.
In view of the state mourning , the awards were distributed in a subdued ceremony. Receiving the honour, Patwardhan expressed his hope that the funds would aid the survivors and called for the need for measures to prevent future tragedies. His film The World is Family/Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam received Oscar nomination and was appreciated for its emotional depth and political commentary offering a personal yet profound counter-narrative to divisive ideologies. The jury described it as “engaging, informative, emotional, and nostalgic.”
The award for the second best long documentary went to Ranajit Ray for Putulnama (Dolls Don’t Die) The special jury award went to Nishtha Jain and Akash Basumatari’s Farming the Revolution for chronicling the farmers’ movement in north India.
The non-fiction jury, headed by national award winner Rakesh Sharma and comprising filmmaker Pankaj Rishi Kumar and film editor Jabeen Merchant, also announced a slew of jury awards to honor the technicians who did noteworthy work in these films. The jury award for best cinematography went to Ranajit Ray for Putulnama and the jury award for best sound went to Divyam Jain for Picturing Life.
In the short documentary competition category, Ritam Chakraborty’s Salvation Dream was adjudged the best. For this poignant exploration of the world of silences and solitude, Chakraborty was awarded `1 lakh cash prize and a certificate. The second best short documentary award went to Prachee Bajania for The Threshold/Umbro that shifts the gaze and highlights the beauty of domestic lives.
The special jury mention in the short documentary category was for Jhaal by Sneha Malakar and Srishti Garg for its hard-hitting exploration of the discourse around caste. The jury awards for best cinematography went to Ritam Chakraborty for Salvation Dream; best editing went to Pranav Patil for P for Paparazzi; and best sound went to Archisman Mukherjee for Salvation Dream.
In the fiction category, the jury headed by screenwriter Urmi Juvekar and comprising filmmakers Pushpendra Singh and Krishand R K, gave the best short fiction award to Vishwas K for the Kannada-Marathi film Waterman. The film that transforms the mundane into magical shows us a world full of love, hope, and mischief seen through the eyes of a child on stilts. The award consists of Rs 2 lakh cash component and a certificate. Gote Goat Ghost by Shivam Shankar was adjudged the second best film in the short fiction category.
BEST OF ALL
Best Long Documentary - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - Anand Patwardhan
Second Best Long Documentary and best cinematography - Dolls Don’t Die/Putulnama - Ranajit Ray
Special Mention of the Jury in Long Documentary - Farming the Revolution - Nishta Jain and Akash Basumatari.
Best Voiceover in Long Documentary - Picturing Life - Divyam Jain
Best short film - Waterman - Vishwas K
Second best short film - Goat Goat Ghost - Shivam Shankar
Best short documentary and Best cinematography - Salvation Dream - Ritam Chakraborty
Second best short documentary - The Threshold/Umbro - Prachee Bajania
Special jury mention in short documentary -Jhaal - Sneha Malakar and Srishti Garg
Best editing in short documentary - P for Paparazzi - Pranav Patil
Best sound in short documentary - Salvation Dream - Archisman Mukherjee
Best short fiction - Waterman - Vishwas K
Special jury award in the short fiction - Flowering Man - Soumyajit hosh Dastidar
Best Campus film - Hitham (The Choice) - Febin Martin
Special jury award for Campus film - Mutton Cutter - Pramod Satchidanandan