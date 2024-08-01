Anand Patwardhan wins best long documentary award at IDSFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Noted documentary filmmaker Anand Patwardhan has won awards for Best Long Documentary and Best Editing at the 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) which concluded here on Wednesday. He donated the cash prizes to the Chief Minister’s relief fund in the wake of the Wayanad tragedy.The awards carried Rs 2,00,000 lakh for long documentary and Rs 20,000 for best editing.

In view of the state mourning , the awards were distributed in a subdued ceremony. Receiving the honour, Patwardhan expressed his hope that the funds would aid the survivors and called for the need for measures to prevent future tragedies. His film The World is Family/Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam received Oscar nomination and was appreciated for its emotional depth and political commentary offering a personal yet profound counter-narrative to divisive ideologies. The jury described it as “engaging, informative, emotional, and nostalgic.”

The award for the second best long documentary went to Ranajit Ray for Putulnama (Dolls Don’t Die) The special jury award went to Nishtha Jain and Akash Basumatari’s Farming the Revolution for chronicling the farmers’ movement in north India.

The non-fiction jury, headed by national award winner Rakesh Sharma and comprising filmmaker Pankaj Rishi Kumar and film editor Jabeen Merchant, also announced a slew of jury awards to honor the technicians who did noteworthy work in these films. The jury award for best cinematography went to Ranajit Ray for Putulnama and the jury award for best sound went to Divyam Jain for Picturing Life.