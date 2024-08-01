Police file case against social media profile for disrupting disaster relief efforts in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have registered a case against a social media profile for spreading canards against the social media post of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking support for those affected by landslides in Wayanad.

The case was registered by the Wayanad cyber crime police station against a profile 'koyikkodans 2.0' in micro-blogging platform X. It was registered under sections 192 and 45 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 52 of the Disaster Management Act.

The post, according to the police, was created to dissuade the public from assisting with the disaster relief activities.

The police said cyber patrolling will be intensified in the wake of the incident and strict action will be initiated against those creating similar posts and circulating it on social media platforms.