Another setback for Thiruvananthapuram's Chalai market

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The move to give a smart makeover to the 18th century Chalai Market - one of the oldest heritage markets of Kerala - has been scuttled again with the government deciding to scrap the smart road project under the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) to revamp the crucial arterial road linking Attakulangara and East Fort.

The project aimed to transform the 600-year-old market into a vibrant tourism and commercial hub. The Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) had come up with the Umbrella Street project to give a much-needed facelift to the centuries-old market. This apart, a slew of other beautification projects were planned, including better walkways and other utilities for visitors.

A senior official of the KRFB told TNIE that the tender floated for the smart road project to develop the main arterial road at Chalai Market has been scrapped.

“The review meeting held recently decided not to go ahead with the project due to the ongoing delays in the smart road works. Also, we tendered the work twice and the bid amount was way higher than the expected cost. Escalation was over 44 per cent and we had to re-tender the work,” said the official.

The official added that many other beautification projects also will now be scrapped. “We will carry out resurfacing of the roads and reconstruction of the drains.”