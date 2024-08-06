India’s first AI search engine with no frills attached

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Their Watasale a machine learning-powered physical retail store had been a hit globally, bearing testament to Subhash Sasidharakurup, Dileep Jacob and Vinci Mathews’ expertise in AI. The team has now come up with India’s first AI-powered search engine that is designed to support local languages in India and other countries.

Detailing what Nofrills AI entails, Vinci Mathews, cofounder of the startup, says, “This platform represents a milestone in making information discovery much more easier by just having a conversation. This makes it more accessible and user-friendly for regional language users.” The team’s first venture Watasale had been acquired by Amazon.

He says Nofrills AI is an AI-powered discovery engine that provides real-time, accurate answers directly from the web, supporting both English and local languages seamlessly.

“Users can have conversations in their language preferences, ensuring that responses are tailored to their preference. This is made possible through the platform’s hybrid technology and WISE architecture, which ensure clarity and precision in local languages,” says Vinci.

Another highlight of Nofrills AI is that it is the first live LLM model from India to support local languages fully. “Another plus is that the platform is available for free to all users. It has been designed to make information discovery easy and intuitive, facilitating meaningful actions based on the discovered information. These innovations enable accurate and efficient responses, even in complex local languages like Malayalam,” he adds.