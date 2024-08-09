Building a warm paradise for bibliophiles

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Under the warm golden light, sitting on a comfy chair with a cup of hot tea while turning the pages of the current read like it’s the most important thing in the world — nothing short of absolute bliss. That’s the magic of spaces like this, like secret portals that whisk you away from reality and drop you straight into another world.

Choosing the right book is just the beginning of a perfect reading experience. Equally important is finding the ideal place to immerse yourself in its pages. However, not everyone has the luxury of a quiet spot at this age. That’s where café-bookshops come in.

The Café Bookmark is a place like that. Tucked away in the corner of a heritage building within VJT Ayyankali Hall at Palayam lies Café Bookmark. With its vintage charm and quiet ambience, it is an ideal place to retreat to enjoy a favourite book and a delicious cup of coffee.

The cafe is the dream project of Abraham Mathew, a writer and the secretary of Kerala State Bookmark, under the Department of Culture. “Bookmark, until now, had been exclusively engaged in book distribution and sales. However, this traditional approach is no longer viable, leading to losses,” he says.

To counteract this downturn, Café Bookmark was conceived as a new strategy. “We know that in foreign countries, many discussions and dialogues occur in such coffee shops. In Kerala, similar gatherings used to happen at village tea shops and Indian Coffee Houses, where people would sit together, read newspapers, and engage in conversations about various topics. Nowadays, such public spaces are becoming scarce. Café Bookmark aims to provide a space for free thinkers to gather, read, and discuss ideas inspired by foreign models,” he explains.