A stall that is another world of books

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bookworms! Get ready, Kerala State Jawahar Balabhavan has transformed into a bookstall at Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Kanakakunnu, with an ongoing whooping sale of 30%-40% on a wide array of books. It is a great opportunity for students who want to spend on books but their tight purse doesn’t let them.

The bookstall has an extensively wide collection. Special sections flaunt a broad spread with romance, motivational, fiction, non-fiction, kids, as favourites. And then there is a section dedicated to weebs (a social media Gen Z term for Japanese anime) — a section for the ‘manga’ literature.

The book expo has already had sizeable Thiruvananthapuram crowd visiting the stall.

The prices are pretty similar to online, albeit with discounts. What is not so-onlinesh is the satisfaction of physically previewing the books that infuses a charm of feeling the book in one’s hands.

“I just love the books that are on sale here, especially the romance category, with books like ‘It Ends With Us’ and Chetan Bhagath’s ‘The Girl in Room 105’ that have caught my attention. I also like the ambience of this place with Sharukh Khan’s old music playing in the background as we scroll through these amazing books.

I wish we got to see stalls like this more often so that a bookworm like me could read myself to sleep every night without worrying about running out of books, kudos to the discounts. It is really helpful for students like me to buy novels without worrying about losing a ton out of my pocket,” says Nanda N A, a student.

This stall and the sale is till August 18. So book lovers have enough time to go check out the books displayed.