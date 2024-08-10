Celebrating the artistic legacy of A Ramachandran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A new library and research wing dedicated to the renowned artist A Ramachandran will be opened near Durbar Hall in Kochi on August 29 to coincide with what would have been the late artist’s birthday.

The initiative, a collaborative effort between the artist’s family, the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and the state government, is aimed at preserving and promoting Ramachandran’s invaluable contributions to the art world.

“We are thrilled to see our vision come to life with the support of the Akademi and the Kerala government,” says Ramachandran’s son Rahul. “The project Dhyana Chitra aims to inspire creativity and help young artists achieve new heights by offering them the opportunity to learn from my father’s remarkable journey.”

The MoU signed between the artist’s family and the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi outlines the transfer of 52 significant works, including human figures influenced by Western art, mural art, and miniatures.

In addition, 4,500 books from the artist’s personal library and his many awards, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan and the Noma Concours for Picture Book Illustrations, will be housed in this new space in Kochi.

“The initiative not only honours Ramachandran’s legacy but also enriches the cultural landscape of Kerala,” says Murali C K of the Lalithakala Akademi.

The goal is to establish a world-class museum in Kollam, where A Ramachandran’s artwork will be accessible, ensuring that his legacy lives on for generations to come.