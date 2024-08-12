Health Minister Veena George announces Kayakalp Award for health centres

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Health Minister Veena George has announced the Kayakalp Award for 2023-24, recognising government health institutions that excel in cleanliness, waste management, and infection control. The awards are categorised into District Hospitals, Taluk Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHC), Primary Health Centres (PHC), Urban Primary Health Centers (UPHC), and Health and Wellness Centres (HWC).

W&C Hospital Ponnani in Malappuram was awarded the first prize of Rs 50 lakh after securing 91.75% marks among district-level hospitals. District Hospital Nilambur in Malappuram bagged the second prize of Rs 20 lakh with a mark of 88.21%.

At the district-level, 13 hospitals securing more than 70% marks will receive a commendation award of Rs 3 lakh each.

Taluk Headquarters Hospital Chavakkad in Thrissur (89.09%) bagged the first prize of Rs 15 lakh at the sub-district level. Taluk Headquarters Hospital Thirurangadi in Malappuram with 87.44% marks bagged the second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

CHC Valapad, Thrissur, (90.60%) bagged the first prize of Rs 3 lakh among community health centres. Along with this, 12 hospitals scoring more than 70% marks in CHCs will get a commendation award of Rs 1 lakh each.

The health department is also giving an Eco Friendly Award to hospitals competing for the Kayakalp award, at the district and sub-district levels. In the district category, W&C Hospital Ponnani scored the highest mark of 94.76% and bagged the top prize worth Rs 10 lakh. At the sub-district level, CHC Pallikkal won the first prize of Rs 5 lakh.