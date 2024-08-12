Murder of medico in West Bengal: Kerala doctors to stage protest demanding justice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Government doctors and medical students have registered their protest against the rape and murder of a postgraduate medical student at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA) will organise protests in government medical colleges on Monday. Medical teachers, PG doctors, house surgeons and medicos will join the protest.

“The safety of women doctors who are part of night duty and emergency department duty work has always been a concern. It is the responsibility of the respective governments to create a safe working environment so they can perform their work fearlessly. Not only is there laxity in ensuring there are no security lapses, but there is also a failure to find the real culprits as soon as possible and bring them to justice and ensure timely and appropriate punishment,” said a joint statement by KGMCTA state president Dr Rosenara Beegum T and general secretary Dr Gopakumar T.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding stern action to bring the culprit to justice and enhance the safety of medical students. “The fact that a young and promising doctor could be subjected to such barbarity within her workplace is a damning indictment of the current state of security in our hospitals,” said a joint statement by KGMOA state president Dr T N Suresh and general secretary Dr Sunil P K.