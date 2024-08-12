Thiruvananthapuram Airport’s ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ model gains national recognition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) has been awarded the prestigious Pollution Control Waste Recycling Excellence Award by the Greentech Foundation. The award is for the excellence in ‘zero waste to landfill’ implementation undertaken by the TIAL.

The types of waste included plastic, wet and dry municipal solid waste and some quantities of hazardous waste. Waste generation patterns and management practices at TIAL are based on the cradle-to-cradle concept. The airport has been consistently prioritising the minimisation of waste through the implementation of the 5R strategy of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Reprocess and Recover.

With an overall landfill diversion rate of 99.5%, Thiruvananthapuram airport leads by example the effective waste management and sustainability practices within the aviation sector. TIAL has taken a holistic approach to facility and environment management by adopting best practices, including innovative use of biogas for energy production, effective management of wet waste through organic converters, maintenance of compliance-related records and proactive engagement of stakeholders through awareness programmes.

Strategic mapping of waste vendors and rigorous monitoring and maintenance of agreements have ensured that waste channelling is efficient and aligned with the sustainability goals of the airport.

TIAL received the award at a function held at Guwahati in Assam. TIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

Prestigious accolade