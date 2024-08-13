MCH to soon have multi-discipline research unit in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The health department has decided to set up a multi-disciplinary research unit with equipment such as digital PCR and stereo microscope at the Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The project, being implemented with the support of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is expected to improve pathogenic disease surveillance.

The district has reported eight confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis, and over 40 people are under observation. Earlier, the district reported an outbreak of cholera as well. Molecular-level testing facilities are key in identifying various pathogenic infections.

Thiruvananthapuram GMC principal Dr Linette J Morris said the new multi-research laboratory would enhance the diagnostic capabilities of the GMC. She, however, said the existing lab facilities are capable of diagnosing amoebic meningoencephalitis.

The project is expected to cost Rs 1.6 crore. The digital PCR unit, a high-performance liquid chromatography and stereo microscope with fluorescence would cost around Rs 40 lakh each.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) has announced plans to establish a diagnostic facility on its Thiruvananthapuram campus in response to a surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in the state.