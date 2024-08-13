Thiruvananthapuram: Journalists manhandled by staff at Secretariat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Media persons, who had entered the Secretariat premises to cover an event on Monday were allegedly manhandled by the staff. The journalists and crew belonging to the Media One channel were assaulted when they were recording a brawl between the canteen staff and the employees of the sub-treasury.

The media persons had entered the secretariat premises to cover the press meet of Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh.

It was while returning that they spotted the fracas and tried to record it. The unruly staff threatened the journalists and manhandled them.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and Thiruvananthapuram Press Club condemned the incident and called for strong action against those who assaulted the journalists. The media fraternity, meanwhile, filed a complaint with the Chief Minister seeking strong action.