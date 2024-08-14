1,500 duplicate certificates given to Wayanad landslide survivors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a special initiative organised by the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM), people who lost their certificates and documents in the Wayanad landslides have received duplicates of the same. Over the course of two days, over 1,500 documents, including Aadhaar cards, ration cards, revenue certificates, and various LSGD certificates (such as birth, death, and ownership certificates), were reissued. As many as 583 people were benefitted from campaign.

KSITM under the electronic and IT department collaborated with the Wayanad district administration and other line departments to organise the first camp on August 9, followed by another on August 12. The camps were held at Government HSS, St Joseph UPS and Mount Tabor at Meppadi. There were 11 separate counters for various certificates.

“The database of the civil supplies department helped in the generation of other certificates. Akshaya operators at the counter helped the public with services which are not included in the list. PAN, passbooks, and passport size photographs were also issued to attendees on demand, besides mustering of social security pensions,” said an officer.