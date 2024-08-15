'Aadujeevitham' chosen best film at Creative Critics 2024 awards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Creative Art and Cultural Society has announced the Creative Critics 2024 film awards. Aadujeevitham has won the award for the best film. Actor Prithviraj bagged the Best Actor award and Blessy was declared the Best Director for the same movie.

Actors Urvasi and Parvathy Thiruvoth shared the Best Actress award for their performances in the film Ullozhukku. Besides, the Best Director and Actor awards, the movie Aadujeevitham won several other awards.

A R Rahman was named the Best Music Director and Rafeek Ahmed won the Best Lyricist award for the movie.

Sunil K S secured the Best Cinematography award and Resool Pookutty received the award for Best Sound Design for Aadujeevitham.

Manjummal Boys won the Best Popular Film award while The Spoils was recognised for its social relevance. Actor Indrans received the Outstanding Performer of the Year award for his role in Jamalinte Punchiriyil. Actor Naslen was named Youth Icon and actor-director Basil Joseph was named the Star of the Year. Soubin Shahir won the Best Popular Actor award for his performance in Manjummal Boys while Mamitha Baiju was named Best Popular Actress for her role in Premalu.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony to be held in Kochi during the last week of August.