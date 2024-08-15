Amayizhanchan canal pollution: Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to set up trash booms, compact STP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to put a stop to the growing pollution and dumping of garbage in Amayizhanchan Canal, the City Corporation is gearing up to set up two trash booms and a compact STP at Rajaji Nagar. The civic body has decided to procure two trash booms using CSR fund and install it at two critical points in the canal at Rajai Nagar. Besides this, the civic body has granted administrative sanction for installing a compact STP under AMRUT project at Rajaji Nagar, which has been identified as one of the critical points that pollute Amayizhanchan Canal.

The decision comes as a follow-up action of the Chief Ministers meeting held last month following the tragic death of sanitation worker Joy, who lost his life while cleaning the canal.

On Tuesday, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh held a review meeting to evaluate the progress of various measures taken to curb dumping and pollution in Amayizhanchan Canal, which passes through seven corporation wards of the city. An official release from the Mayor’s office said that the acquisition of land required for setting up the STP is going on and it would cater to 856 households and 71 establishments in Rajaji Nagar. The civic body has installed 14 portable Thumboormuzhi units, each with a capacity to treat 1 tonne of waste at Rajaji Nagar.

It has also launched an awareness campaign with the help of students from Kariavattom campus of Kerala University to sensitise the people of Rajaji Nagar.

The civic body has also decided to set up three material collection facilities with a capacity of 800 sq ft each at Rajaji Nagar.

The review meeting has also decided to strengthen door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste by Haritha Karma Sena members.

The review meeting held here has decided to achieve 100 percent door-to-door waste collection by December 31. At present, the civic body has attained a collection coverage of 81.3 per cent.