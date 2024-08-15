Man abducted near airport in Kerala, cops begin probe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a suspected case of rivalry between gold smuggling gangs, a Tamil Nadu native, who arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, was allegedly kidnapped by a gang when he was travelling in an autorickshaw through the capital city in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Vanchiyoor police registered a case and started an investigation based on a complaint filed by the autorickshaw driver, Vaishakh, a native of Chakka. The car in which the gang came was taken into custody.

The identity of the kidnapped man is yet to be ascertained and investigations are on. As per the statement of the autorickshaw driver, the man got into the vehicle from near the entrance of the airport around 12.15 am. He asked the driver to stop the auto at a place where the Nagercoil bus halts at the bus stand, as he was supposed to go to Tirunelveli.

However, as they neared Sreekanteswaram, a Swift car intercepted the autorickshaw. Four people got out of the car and pulled the man out of the auto, assaulted him and dragged him into the car, according to the driver.

“Investigation is going on based on the statement of the autorickshaw driver. According to him, the kidnapped man was talking in Tamil. It is yet to confirm whether the man came out of the airport and if he was carrying any luggage,” said police sources.

According to the Police, the car used for the abduction belonged to a Thiruvananthapuram resident. It was found near Vallakkadavu. The investigation is focused on the person who had rented the car. The car was first rented by a resident of Vellayani who then gave it to a relative. The relative then rented it out again and the police have traced the identity of the fourth person. Police have also found another person who was in the vehicle during the kidnap.

Police suspect that the incident is linked to a dispute between gold smuggling gangs. They have been involved in similar abduction cases before. The case is led by Shanghumugham assistant commissioner, Anuroop.