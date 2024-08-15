PMGS NMP to help decentralised planning: Minister P Rajeeve

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said that the Prandhan Mantri Gati Shakti (PMGS) National Master Plan (NMP) will help in decentralised planning by taking into account the geographical and topographical advantages and limitations. He was addressing the southern zone district level capacity building workshop on PMGS NMP held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Various datasets, including data on land records, are mapped on the NMP portal. Rajeeve urged the state government officers to leverage the portal for planning multimodal connectivity at ports and airports, and disaster preparedness.

The PMGS NMP is aimed at facilitating integrated multimodal connectivity using indigenous technology. Its framework includes an inter-ministerial mechanism at both the Centre and state levels, along with a GIS-based decision support system, enhancing infrastructure planning and development across the country.

DPIIT secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said that mapped data such as landslide zones, demographics, elevation, flood-prone areas, schools, hospitals, transportation and telecommunication networks are valuable for disaster management. “This data will enable district officials to make informed, data-driven decisions during emergencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, S C Karol, director of Department of Commerce and International Trade Development, said the Union government plans to implement mandatory disaster management guidelines for all major infrastructure projects. Currently, these guidelines are applicable only for large projects.

The event was attended by industries department principal secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish and others.