Supplyco employees to observe August 17 as black day

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Supplyco employees have announced that they will observe August 17 (first day of Malayalam month Chingam) as statewide black day. The decision was made in response to the government’s inaction regarding the allocation of necessary funds for Supplyco, affecting its operations.

Employees accused the government of failing to ensure availability of all subsidised goods, a situation that has worsened during the Onam season due to the unchecked price hike. The employees demand stabilising of prices and ensuring the proper distribution of essential goods.

They have also called for measures to protect both Supplyco and its employees, with specific demands for the welfare of daily wage workers and packing labourers.

Supplyco employees congress president M Sasidharan Nair, vice-president Vipin K, general secretary Akkulam Mohanan, secretary Shyama M S and treasurer A Ajukumar, jointly highlighted the employees’ grievances.