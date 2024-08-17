Kerala: Development projects in Ayush sector receive Rs 207.9 crore funding boost

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Health Minister Veena George has announced that the Ayush sector in the state has received approval for development projects worth Rs. 207.9 crore for the current financial year. The initiative will benefit all treatment centres under the department of Indian system of medicine and the department of homoeopathy across the state.

The minister said that the projects, to be funded through the National Ayush Mission, will enhance scientific and research-based services available through Kerala’s ayurveda and homoeopathy branches. Notably, a pilot project will introduce laboratory services in Ayush health centres using a ‘hub and spoke’ model.

Additionally, 79 Ayush hospitals will undergo upgrades with investments ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Funding will also be provided to all government/aided Ayush medical colleges for essential drugs and infrastructure improvements, adhering to quality standards. Essential medicines and contingency funds will be allocated to all government Ayush treatment facilities.

For the first time, the state will implement the ‘Kayakalp’ award, which assesses hygiene and infection control standards within the Ayush institutions. Moreover, 150 government Ayush dispensaries and six government Ayush hospitals will prepare for the second phase of NABH quality assessment.

“The Siddha and Unani treatment facilities in the Ayush sector will be expanded. Palliative care services, school health services and more tribal mobile medical units will be set up in all districts to further popularise the benefits of Ayush,” said Veena.

The National Institute for Training in Ayush has received central approval to provide advanced training in Ayush services at both national and international levels.