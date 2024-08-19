Magic City FC makes history as Kerala’s first inclusive football team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Magic City FC, a team of players with disabilities from the Different Art Centre, has made history by becoming the first inclusive football team in the state. Led by former India captain I M Vijayan, the team was officially launched on Sunday and played its maiden match against former Santosh Trophy players.
Magic City had a superb start after its player Karthik Mohan scored the first goal in the fifth minute. Both teams kept sports enthusiasts on the edge of their seats with their stellar performance. The thrilling match ended in a 5-5 draw.
For Magic City FC, Shiju B K, Mohammed Irfan, Mohammed Ashkar, Mohammed Asif, Adarsh Mahendran, Riyan Nazir, Nandu Mohan, Alan S, Praveen D A, Amal B, Mohammed Asheeb, Karthik Raj, and trainers Karthik Mohan, Abhimanyu S T, and Abhinand took to the field.
Santosh Trophy players V P Shaji, Suresh, Ashif Zaheer, Nelson, Naushad, and Noufal added to the excitement. Nandu Mohan from Magic City FC was named Man of the Match. Entrepreneur Gokulam Gopalan handed him the trophy.
Vijayan said it was a rare privilege to compete alongside the inclusive team. He said the team from Different Art Centre is strong and capable of achieving great things.
Gokulam Gopalan inaugurated the match earlier in the presence of Gokulam Kerala FC president V C Praveen, Gokulam Kerala Academy head coach Joel Richard Williams, and Different Art Centre executive director Gopinath Muthukad, among others.
The event also saw the unveiling of the Magic City FC jersey and logo, announcement of Kings League Season 4, and a celebration to mark Vijayan’s 30th wedding anniversary.
The team was formed as part of ‘The Golden Goal’ project, which aims to empower children with disabilities through sports. Joel Richard Williams, a native of Gibraltar, is leading the training. Under his guidance, Amal B and Shiju B K were previously selected for the Kings League organised by Gokulam FC.
The team was established as part of the social inclusion of persons with disabilities. In addition to artistic talents, the children have been receiving training in football, athletics, cycling, taekwondo, and chess for the past three years.
“The programmes at the Different Art Centre are implemented to prepare children with disabilities to participate in the Paralympics and national and international competitions. A vast turf has been set up to help them excel in athletics and indoor games,” said Gopinath Muthukad.