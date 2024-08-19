Magic City FC makes history as Kerala’s first inclusive football team

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Magic City FC, a team of players with disabilities from the Different Art Centre, has made history by becoming the first inclusive football team in the state. Led by former India captain I M Vijayan, the team was officially launched on Sunday and played its maiden match against former Santosh Trophy players.

Magic City had a superb start after its player Karthik Mohan scored the first goal in the fifth minute. Both teams kept sports enthusiasts on the edge of their seats with their stellar performance. The thrilling match ended in a 5-5 draw.

For Magic City FC, Shiju B K, Mohammed Irfan, Mohammed Ashkar, Mohammed Asif, Adarsh Mahendran, Riyan Nazir, Nandu Mohan, Alan S, Praveen D A, Amal B, Mohammed Asheeb, Karthik Raj, and trainers Karthik Mohan, Abhimanyu S T, and Abhinand took to the field.

Santosh Trophy players V P Shaji, Suresh, Ashif Zaheer, Nelson, Naushad, and Noufal added to the excitement. Nandu Mohan from Magic City FC was named Man of the Match. Entrepreneur Gokulam Gopalan handed him the trophy.

Vijayan said it was a rare privilege to compete alongside the inclusive team. He said the team from Different Art Centre is strong and capable of achieving great things.