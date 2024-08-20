Delayed inspections leave PMEGP loan recipients in dire straits

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than a lakh people working with thousands of small-scale enterprises in the state are in financial distress due to the inordinate delay in inspections carried out under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Since 2017-18, unit inspections, which are a prerequisite for closing loans under this scheme, have not been conducted. It has left around 6,500 units and approximately 26,000 entrepreneurs in a precarious situation.

Although subsidies ranging from 15 to 35 per cent of the project cost have been deposited in the entrepreneurs’ bank accounts, banks are unable to close these loans without the inspections being done. This has forced many to continue repaying the entire loan amount along with interest.

An estimated `62 crore in subsidies remains on hold, troubling the small business owners. “Entrepreneurs are unable to reclaim pledged securities or secure additional loans. Many are trapped due to this and some say they are on the brink of suicide,” said Aziz Avelam, state organisation secretary of the Kerala Small Enterprises Council (KSEC).

Implemented by the Central Government through the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the PMEGP has enabled thousands of youth in Kerala to start their own businesses and has created numerous job opportunities.

Service industries can secure loans up to `20 lakh while production industries can get up to Rs 50 lakh. Urban entrepreneurs receive a 15-25 per cent subsidy while their rural counterparts are eligible for up to 35 per cent.

Arundathy from Thrissur, who started a flour mill with a Rs 2.5 lakh loan in 2020 is one of the many affected. “We have a subsidy of Rs 1.4 lakh in our bank account, but it cannot be released. We approached the District Industries Centre (DIC) multiple times but they say a Mumbai-based agency is responsible and we don’t have their contact,” said her husband, Ajayan Moothery.