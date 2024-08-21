13-year-old girl goes missing in Kazhakoottam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have launched a massive search after a 13-year-old daughter of an Assamese couple was reported missing from her rented house near Kazhakootam on Tuesday morning.

The girl, identified as Tasmeen Beegum, went missing after her mother scolded her for arguing with children in the neighbourhood. The incident occurred by 10am and when the parents -- Anvar Hussain and Parveen Beegum -- returned home by 1pm, the girl was missing.

The couple has three children and the younger child, who is six years old, told the parents that Tasmeen left the house carrying a bag with her clothes. The parents have been working as farm labourers and arrived here one month ago.

The girl only speaks Assamese, the police said.

Kazhakootam police said they have alerted the railway officials as there was a chance of the girl trying to leave the place by train.

The police, meanwhile, have begun scouring the CCTV visuals to track the missing child.

The senior police officers, meanwhile, visited Kazhakootam police station to take stock of the progress of the investigation.