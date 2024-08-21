I am very protective of my happiness: Urmi Juvekar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Urmi Juvekar sits comfortably unaffected by the noise all around. Being a prolific scriptwriter may have made her one of the most coveted voices of the profession and won many laurels. Though these may sit pretty on her, they don’t bother her much. Neither does she feel the rush to join any trend.

Urmi’s career began as a documentary film writer and director before her stint in acting (Shyam Benegal’s famed TV serial Yatra that aired on DD in 1986) and as an assistant to filmmakers like Ketan Mehta. Later, after a stint in acting, she began focusing on her true passion.

Her first feature film screenwriting was in 1997 with Kalpana Lajmi’s Darmiyaan: In Between (1997). Later , she worked in films such as Shararat, I Am, Shanghai, and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

Now, as a veteran of her craft, she sees her journey as something that went the way it had to, something she enjoyed and chose over what her upbringing in a middle-class family with strong roots in education would otherwise prepare her for. This understanding of herself is evident as she speaks to TNIE about her profession and how things have changed in cinema over the years.

Excerpts:

How do you see the change in cinema over the years?

Looking at others is just calling for unhappiness. It doesn’t concern me if there are 500 people doing cinema differently. All I ask is, does it help me? I am very protective of my happiness.

I think, youngsters especially just add to their misery by thinking of market trends. It is a journey that you have embarked on and you should focus on what you want to do. At some point, you have to sit quietly and be happy. However, I admit, the pressure is also huge now on newcomers to prove themselves.

Sometime after 1991, there came the need for regular corporate success right at the beginning. This has brought a lot of pressure. Then there is the social media. But how all these have changed work patterns, I don’t know.