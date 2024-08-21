Justice Anil Kumar to swear in as Lok Ayukta on August 21

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former High Court judge Justice N Anil Kumar will swear in as the sixth Lok Ayukta of Kerala on Wednesday. He is succeeding Cyriac Joseph, who retired on March 26. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will administer the oath of office to Anil Kumar at a function to be held at Raj Bhavan at 11 am on Wednesday.

A native of Kilimanoor, Anil Kumar studied at the Government High School in Kilimanoor before graduating from NSS College, Nilamel.

He is an alumnus of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. He enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and was a member of the Trivandrum Bar Association. In 1991, he joined the Kerala Civil Judicial Service as Munsiff. He held the post of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, and served as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Ernakulam. He served as the Kerala High Court Registrar before being elevated as a judge there.

Post-retirement, he was appointed as Chairman of the Advisory Board constituted under the KAAPA Act, NSA Act, COFEPOSA Act and NDPS Act. He is married to Goudha Anil Kumar and has two sons; Arjun and Aravind, who are engineers.