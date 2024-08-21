Kerala govt requires at least Rs 14k crore for Onam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Onam season is set to put additional pressure on the state’s finances, with an estimated Rs 14,000 crore needed to cover various expenses, according to the finance department. As the festival approaches, the government has yet to finalise decisions on bonuses and allowances for employees, though it is learnt that these will be similar to last year’s provisions. Additionally, the state will continue providing social security pensions to approximately 52 lakh beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that the government will distribute free food kits to about six lakh families holding Antyodaya Anna Yojana cards through the Public Distribution System. Each kit will contain 13 essential commodities, with the initiative costing `36 crore.

The finance department has prioritised payments to essential services, including pension dues for KSRTC retirees, salaries for school noon-meal workers, and payments to Supplyco for subsidised essential commodities. To manage the festival-related expenses, the state will rely on a combination of revenues and borrowing.

The remaining borrowing capacity for the first three quarters of the fiscal year is Rs 3,700 crore, which may be utilised in the coming month. Revenue sources such as GST, sales tax, registration fees, and central tax shares will also contribute to meeting these expenses.