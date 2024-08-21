Vehicles to have GPS, QR codes to tackle illegal waste transportation in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to curb illegal waste collection and transportation, Thiruvananthapuram corporation has decided to implement a GPS and QR code system for all waste transportation vehicles.

The decision to feature QR codes on the entire fleet of such vehicles is aimed at addressing the challenges faced by enforcement squads and to ensure real-time tracking of vehicles from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). There are around 36 private service providers authorised by the corporation for waste collection.

Scanning the QR code will provide data on each vehicle’s authorisation status, route, and waste disposal records, making it easier for the health squad to track and monitor operations. As part of the initiative, the civic body has procured around 400 GPS systems under Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL).

According to official sources, a drive has been launched to collect details of the waste management vehicles deployed by private service providers.

The installation of GPS on vehicles is under way, said an official with the corporation’s health wing. “We will be able to track the vehicles real-time from the ICCC. The entire fleet of vehicles, including JCB and other vehicles involved in the sanitation activities, will be equipped with GPS,” the official said.

Recently, the night squad under the civic body seized an authorised vehicle owned by a private hotel for transporting waste illegally and dumping it in drains. The new system will help streamline the operations and prevent illegal activities, said the official.

In response to the tragic death of sanitation worker Joy, the civic authorities have intensified enforcement activities.

“By introducing QR codes on all waste transportation vehicles, we aim to put an end to illegal operations and ensure that only authorised vehicles are engaged in these activities. Our night squads are finding it difficult to distinguish between authorised and unauthorised vehicles. The drivers often claim they are authorised and a lot of time gets wasted identifying them,” said health standing committee chairperson Gayathri Babu.

She said a lot of vehicles are involved in waste transportation. “There are 100 wards and the QR code will provide all the details. This will help strengthen our enforcement activities,” she added.

All vehicles involved in the transportation of septage, food waste, and water will get QR codes.