Assamese girl gone missing from Kerala found from a train in Vizag

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting to rest the anxiety and apprehensions that lasted more than 36 hours, the 13-year-old Assamese girl, who went missing from Kazhakootam on Tuesday morning, was found on a train at Visakhapatnam railway station.

The girl was found asleep on one of the berths in the Santragachi Antyodaya Express by Keralites, who identified her to be the missing child, and informed the matter to the Kerala Samajam members in Visakhapatnam.

The child was taken out of the train and handed over to the Railway Protection Force. The child was visibly exhausted due to hunger, but her health was otherwise satisfactory, sources said.

The sources added that the train reached Visakhapatnam station by 10 pm and the child was handed over to the railway officials. The matter was duly conveyed to the child’s parents in Kazhakootam, who profusely thanked the state police and the media for getting the child back without any harm.

The police from the CCTV visuals got to know that the girl reached Egmore station on Wednesday morning via a train from Kanyakumari. Thereafter, she took the train that departed Chennai by 8 am.

The police had doubts that the child could’ve taken a train to Kolkata as the direct train to Guwahati was not available.

The police sources said they had alerted the railway police and the local police about the possible movement of the girl.

“There were two trains travelling towards Kolkata. On Wednesday night, one of the trains had reached Vijayawada, while the other was approaching Visakhapatnam. An alert was issued to check the trains as we had a hunch that she was in one of the trains,” said a police source.

The police sources said they knew the girl would be safe if she had boarded the train. “We were more worried about her safety while travelling from Guwahati to Hojai, which is her native place,” the source added.

The police department used all the powers at its disposal to trace the girl, who had left her parents after being scolded by her mother.

A senior police official told TNIE that the girl appeared confident from the visuals obtained from CCTV cameras, and that was a silver lining.