Former Assistant Director of Kerala Bhasha Institute T K Kochunarayanan passes away at 79

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: T K Kochunarayanan, 79, former assistant director of Kerala State Institute of Languages and noted science writer, died on Wednesday. A native of Alangad in Palakkad, he was residing at Vaisakham (House no. 15), St Mary’s Lane, Pattom.

He was the editor of ‘Kerala Vijnanakosam’. Kochunarayanan had penned about 50 books, including those related to science and mathematics. ‘Cheerappu Kathakal’, a short story collection is a noted work. He also presented several science-related programmes in the Doordarshan. He had served as the Thiruvananthapuram district secretary and state executive committee member of Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad.

He had served as visual communication division head at the C-Dit and media coordinator of the People’s Planning Movement. Kochunarayanan was the first vice-chairman of the Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan. He had also served as editor of the Kerala State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications.

Kochunarayanan is survived by wife M Beena, children T K Rajeev, T K Parvathy (both engineers in US), in-laws Kiran C P and Dr Ananya. Cremation details will be announced later.