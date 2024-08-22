Time well spent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leisure is usually a lazy word. But in the Indian corporate workspace, this downtime brims with activity, something which has equal, if not more, zest as shown at work.

This lazy leisure is synonymous with a self-enhancing process with serious, person-building overtones. Its importance has grown so considerably that now head honchos employ advanced mathematical formulae to compute the benefit of extending leisure benefits to their employees. The management institutes draft courses such as leisure management so that those skilled at it can do big business.

And in the leisure spectrum, IT professionals in Thiruvananthapuram lead right in the front. Probably because they, like their ilk in the rest of the country, consider leisure the fruit they have earned after slogging it out in office. To most, it is to get out of the monotony of the work week.

And once the weekend dawns, the impressive skills they display at work make room for talents and interests tucked away in corners of their mind spaces. They can then be seen moving towards the singing classes with a hum in their voice, hitting the training track for marathons, creating artwork, being the shutterbug in style, etc.

Some jack of all trades amid the high-focus group flaunt their leisure activities to such an extent that even those without intense passions feel the urge to do something.

Kesia Elsa Raju, a process lead at RM ESI in Technopark, is someone who longs for weekends when she can hit the Brothers Boxing Academy in Thiruvananthapuram. She developed a passion for boxing after dedicating hours in front of the television taking in the WWE with her cousins. “We used to imitate their matches, become our favourite personas,” she smiles.