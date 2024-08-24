When candles bloom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the vibrant city of Calicut, two young women, Ashilin Joshi and Arya Pooja, have turned their shared passion for creativity into a unique business that’s lighting up homes and hearts. What started as a casual conversation between friends evolved into a thriving candle-making venture, rooted in ancient cultural inspirations and modern aesthetics.
Ashilin, a candle enthusiast with a keen eye for detail, and Arya, an international kickboxing player with a deep love for art, found themselves united by more than just their mutual interest in sports. They shared a vision of creating something beautiful and meaningful. It was this vision that led them to explore the world of candle-making, drawing inspiration from the intricate designs of ancient Egyptian and Iranian culture.
Known as the ‘Moonlight Luxury Candles’, their creations are far from ordinary.
Instead of using conventional paraffin wax, which can emit harmful chemicals when burnt, Ashilin and Arya decided to craft their candles from natural alternatives. They chose soy wax and coconut wax — both known for their eco-friendly properties and clean burn. These natural waxes, combined with pure essential oils, result in candles that not only smell divine but are also safe for people with allergies and sensitivities.
What truly sets their candles apart is the artistry and thoughtfulness behind each design. Inspired by the timeless beauty of flowers, Ashilin and Arya have created candles that mimic the delicate elegance of blossoms in full bloom.
Their most popular designs include candle bouquets. These sustainable alternatives to traditional flower bouquets are perfect for gifting, offering a touch of nature that doesn’t fade with time. From realistic roses and lilies to custom designs that mark special occasions like baptisms or birthdays, their candles are as versatile as they are beautiful.
“Why give flowers that would wilt within days when you can gift a bouquet of candle blooms that last forever?” Arya muse.
Despite the complexity of their designs, the two manage the entire process themselves. With no team or external assistance, every candle that leaves their workshop is a product of their dedication and hard work.
Each piece is carefully crafted with attention to detail ensuring a high-quality finish and a unique aesthetic.
“One of the key benefits of our natural candles is the calming experience they provide. Unlike synthetic candles that can cause headaches or nausea, especially in confined spaces, these creations are designed to soothe and relax,” shares Ashilin.
By creating mould using resin, they give shapes to each petal and flower using natural wax. Then they set out to perfect the design and arrange the blooms carefully into bouquets.
“We create the moulds according to the customer’s requirement. It will take almost a day to perfect the design, provided all the ingredients are ready in hand,” the duo explains.
The duo currently import essential oils from abroad for their candles. “Well, fragrances like lavender to rose, and surprisingly, English toffee, are in demand,” Ashilin says.
The gentle, natural fragrances from their essential oils fill the room with a pleasant aroma that enhances well-being rather than detracting from it. As their venture grows, Ashilin and Arya remain committed to their founding principles — creating beautiful, sustainable, and safe products with a touch of elegance.