When candles bloom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In the vibrant city of Calicut, two young women, Ashilin Joshi and Arya Pooja, have turned their shared passion for creativity into a unique business that’s lighting up homes and hearts. What started as a casual conversation between friends evolved into a thriving candle-making venture, rooted in ancient cultural inspirations and modern aesthetics.

Ashilin, a candle enthusiast with a keen eye for detail, and Arya, an international kickboxing player with a deep love for art, found themselves united by more than just their mutual interest in sports. They shared a vision of creating something beautiful and meaningful. It was this vision that led them to explore the world of candle-making, drawing inspiration from the intricate designs of ancient Egyptian and Iranian culture.

Known as the ‘Moonlight Luxury Candles’, their creations are far from ordinary.

Instead of using conventional paraffin wax, which can emit harmful chemicals when burnt, Ashilin and Arya decided to craft their candles from natural alternatives. They chose soy wax and coconut wax — both known for their eco-friendly properties and clean burn. These natural waxes, combined with pure essential oils, result in candles that not only smell divine but are also safe for people with allergies and sensitivities.

What truly sets their candles apart is the artistry and thoughtfulness behind each design. Inspired by the timeless beauty of flowers, Ashilin and Arya have created candles that mimic the delicate elegance of blossoms in full bloom.