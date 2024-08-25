Illegal slaughtering on rise in Thiruvananthapuram as modern abattoir project drags on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal slaughtering and improper disposal of waste are becoming a growing concern in the state capital as the ambitious plan to establish a modern abattoir is dragging on inordinately. It has been nearly six years since the city corporation roped in KEL (Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg Co Ltd)for the execution of the abattoir project.

Even after missing several deadlines and ultimatum, KEL is yet to complete the project. According to official sources, only 70 per cent of the work has been completed and the work on many key components is yet to take off. Recently , Mayor Arya Rajendran held a meeting with the officials giving yet another ultimatum for the completion of the project.

The modern abattoir, which is estimated to cost `10 crore, will have an outlet selling fresh meat, rendering plant which will help treat slaughter waste scientifically and convert it into numerous by-products including cosmetics and pharmaceutical items.

As per rough estimates, around 20,000 kg of beef (200 cattle) and 2640 kg of mutton (200 goats) are being consumed daily in the state capital. However, the civic body has failed to ensure safe meat to the public for more than a decade now. According to officials, it is impossible to curb illegal slaughtering and meat trade because there is no alternative facility to meet the demand of meat.