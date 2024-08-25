Illegal slaughtering on rise in Thiruvananthapuram as modern abattoir project drags on

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal slaughtering and improper disposal of waste are becoming a growing concern in the state capital as the ambitious plan to establish a modern abattoir is dragging on inordinately. It has been nearly six years since the city corporation roped in KEL (Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg Co Ltd)for the execution of the abattoir project.
Even after missing several deadlines and ultimatum, KEL is yet to complete the project. According to official sources, only 70 per cent of the work has been completed and the work on many key components is yet to take off. Recently , Mayor Arya Rajendran held a meeting with the officials giving yet another ultimatum for the completion of the project.
The modern abattoir, which is estimated to cost `10 crore, will have an outlet selling fresh meat, rendering plant which will help treat slaughter waste scientifically and convert it into numerous by-products including cosmetics and pharmaceutical items.
As per rough estimates, around 20,000 kg of beef (200 cattle) and 2640 kg of mutton (200 goats) are being consumed daily in the state capital. However, the civic body has failed to ensure safe meat to the public for more than a decade now. According to officials, it is impossible to curb illegal slaughtering and meat trade because there is no alternative facility to meet the demand of meat.
Kunjalumoodu, Vallakadavu, Beemapally, Poonthura, Valiyathura, Attakulangara, Vellayani, and Karamana are some of the hotspots where illegal slaughtering is rampant in the capital. The airport authorities have also raised the issue of increased bird-hits on planes seeking intervention from the civic body.
“The work on the bio-filter is yet to take off and the work on many other components is also pending. They were supposed to hand over the completed abattoir in 2021 and we have been extending the deadlines for them. KEL has sub-contracted the works and the Lok Sabha elections also caused some delay,” said an official source. KEL has procured `6.5 crore-worth machinery to be installed at the abattoir.
The official said that KEL has promised to complete the installation of bio-filters within three months and the rest of the work will be completed within a month.
“It is a modern facility and first of its kind in the state. We are hoping to make the abattoir operational at least by December end. There will be a retail outlet at the abattoir selling fresh meat to the public,” the official added.