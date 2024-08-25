NIFL becomes official language partner of Occupational English Test

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Norka Institute of Foreign Languages (NIFL) has signed an MoU to become the official language partner of the Occupational English Test (OET). The agreement was signed with Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment Trust (CBLA), which oversees OET. Norka Roots CEO Ajith Kollassery and OET Chief Commercial Officer Adam Phillips exchanged the MoU in the presence of Principal Secretary of norka roots K Vasuki. K Vasuki mentioned that the state is implementing skill development programmes to help healthcare professionals from Kerala get global job opportunities.

Ajith Kollassery noted that this collaboration will open more opportunities for healthcare workers from Kerala. The event, held at the Norka Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, was also attended by Norka Roots Recruitment Manager Prakash P Joseph, Representatives from OET (CBLA) including Tom Keenan, Parvathy Sugathan and Prakriti Das, NIFL representatives Juby Sumi Mathew and Smitha Chandran, teachers and Norka Roots staff. As part of the MoU, NIFL will organise workshops for OET trainers at its centres in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.