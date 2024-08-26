EV charging station & hardware emulation facility opens in Thiruvanathapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A model, indigenous electric vehicle charging station was inaugurated at the C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram, Technopark Campus, on Sunday. The centre will have various AC and DC fast chargers for vehicles ranging from two-wheelers to heavy vehicles. It will play a crucial role in catalysing an ecosystem for the promotion of the charging infrastructure with indigenous EV chargers research, development, commercialisation and manufacturing through industries.

The facility was inaugurated by S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). He also inaugurated the Hardware Emulation Facility at C-DAC’s Vellayambalam campus for the start-ups under the C2S programme and DLI Scheme of MeitY. This centre will have development, testing, and validation of hardware designs, for VLSI and SoC technologies. The facility provides resources for emulating hardware designs on reconfigurable platforms like FPGAs.

Addressing the gathering, S Krishnan said that creating intellectual property in India for use in industrial applications is very important for making sure that India stays ahead. “As a country, India is too large and too important to be dependent on vital technologies across the world.

We should have the ability to create crucial technologies on our own,” the official said. Along with these inaugurations, other announcements in the presence of the secretary, MeitY, were done for technology transfers, MoU’s, MoA’s and product launches with the representatives of industries during the event today at C-DAC.