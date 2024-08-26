Missing girl found in Vizag returns to Thiruvananthapuram, handed over to Child Welfare Committee

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The girl who had gone missing and was later found in Visakhapatnam arrived back in Thiruvananthapuram at 10.30pm on Sunday, accompanied by the Kazhakoottam police. On arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took custody of the child. She has been lodged at a temporary home for the night.

The team consisting of four police officers -- Sub Inspector Ranjith and CPOs Sheethal, Chinnu and Reji -- travelled from Vijayawada to Thiruvananthapuram with the child.

CWC Chairperson Shaniba Beegum said the girl will be presented before a magistrate on Monday after a special session with the committee. The session, scheduled to begin at noon, will involve a thorough discussion with the child to understand the reasons behind her leaving home, any challenges she faced on her journey to Vijayawada, and her preferences for the future -- whether she wishes to return to her parents or to go with her grandparents. “After completing the necessary procedures, the child will undergo a medical check-up and then be presented before the magistrate court,” said Shaniba.

She also mentioned that the child’s parents, Anwar Hussain and Parveen Beegum, have been asked to attend the special session. Despite Monday being a holiday, the proceedings will be conducted as usual to ensure that the process is not delayed.

The girl went missing from Kazhakoottam last Tuesday. She was found 36 hours later on a train at Visakhapatnam railway station, asleep on a berth in the Santragachi Antyodaya Express. Malayali passengers identified her and alerted the Kerala Samajam members in Visakhapatnam.