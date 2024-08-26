Thiruvananthapuram: Young Indians and Visteon distribute prosthetic limbs to 19 beneficiaries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Thiruvananthapuram chapter of Young Indians in collaboration with Visteon, an automotive multinational corporation based in the state capital, delivered prosthetic limbs to 19 beneficiaries at Hotel Prashanth in PMG junction on Saturday. A total of 32 beneficiaries have received assistance as part of the ongoing initiative to enhance accessibility and improve the lives of those with disabilities.

Young Indians is the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Under the leadership of chair Sumesh Chandran and co-chair Sankari Unnithan, the organisation has been working through its accessibility vertical to provide essential support to those in need. Among the beneficiaries is Shameem M S, a resident of Peyad, who has been using a prosthetic limb for several years. Shameem lost his leg in an accident in 1984.

“The new limb is comfortable and feels good. I came to know about this initiative through a newspaper advertisement and decided to reach out,” said Shameem, who works at a welfare fund board in Ulloor.

For some, like Jalaludheen Ahmed, a diabetic patient from Poonthura, this was his first time receiving a prosthetic limb. Jalaludheen lost his right leg eight months ago, and his son-in-law Basheer expressed hope about the future.

“Adjusting to this new reality will take time, but we are grateful for the support and care shown by the Young Indians and Visteon,” Basheer said.

Binoy Mellat, the head of Visteon’s Thiruvananthapuram centre, and Sijo Louis, accessibility vertical chair of Young Indians, attended.