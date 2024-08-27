Thiruvananthapuram: Solar waste plants complete trial runs at Shankhumukham

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to transform Shankhumukham - the popular getaway in the heart of the city- into a zero-waste destination, the tourism department has established two solar-powered waste plants. According to official sources, the month-long trial runs of the waste plant have been completed.

As part of the project implemented by Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd under the supervision of ANERT, two solar-powered waste plants have been established at the destination. Besides this, the tourism department in collaboration with the Suchitwa Mission is going ahead with the project to set up an MCF there to manage non-biodegradable waste.

The solar waste plants, which cost around Rs 7 lakh each, have a maximum capacity to treat around 250 tonnes of food waste per day. A total of Rs 30 lakh has been sanctioned for the project. Besides this, the authorities are also planning to start counters selling organic manure and seeds targeting people visiting Shankhumugham. “Our aim is to transform the destination into a zero-waste area. There are around 93 food business operators at the destination and an average of 140 kg of waste is generated per day. We are training the traders to ensure proper segregation,” said an official source.

To promote organic farming using the manure generated at the plant, the authorities are also planning to start farming on two cents. “The trial run has been completed and we are hoping to commission the plants in two weeks,” Shyam Kumar, managing director of Innovation Experience - the agency implementing the waste plant project. An official said that a model material collection facility will be set up at the destination soon. “We are bringing all these facilities without affecting the aesthetic beauty of the destination. MCF will be a landscaped facility that will not look like a waste management unit. The project will be funded by Suchitwa Mission,” said the official.

The newly constructed toilet block at Shankhumugham will be inaugurated ahead of Onam, said an official of the Tourism department. “The project was executed at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and over 90 percent of the work has been completed,” the official said. The department is also planning to start more attractions at Shankhumugham beach ahead of Onam.

“A gaming zone, sea view cafe will become operational attached to the destination wedding area,” the official said.