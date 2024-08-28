Kerala: Sea of anguish at Muthalapozhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten in our families go out to sea risking their lives to put food on the table. They return to us lifeless,” laments 42-year-old Sofira, whose two children perished in a tragic boat accident at the infamous Muthalapozhi Harbour.

It’s been two years since Sofira lost 18-year-old Mohammad Musthafa and 20-year-old Mohammad Usman, in one of the most tragic boat accidents ever witnessed at the harbour claiming five out of 24 fisher people who were on the boat. She lost her two children and brother-in-law in the accident in August 2022. The grief is still afresh in this home, casting a shadow over the family.

Sofira’s children tagged along with their father, 50-year-old Mohammad Haneefa Kahar for deep-sea fishing. However, even in their wildest dreams, the parents never imagined that their children would never return from the sea. With teary eyes, Sofira recalls memories of her youngest.

“It was vacation time and all he wanted was to help his father repay his debts. He paid with his life.” Haneefa is yet to recover from the tragic loss of his sons and brother.

“The sea was calm that day,” he recalls. “There was no weather warning against fishing. It all happened quickly — the sea turned rough and violent waves crashed against our boat, tossing us around,” he says.

“We lost control. My sons clung desperately to the wreckage but were swept away by another merciless wave. I watched helplessly as the sea swallowed them. I couldn’t save my sons.” The coastal police arrived two hours later, but by then, it was already too late, the father says.