Thiruvananthapuram Kombans to fly to Goa for training, to play FC Calicut on September 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram Kombans, the Super League Kerala (SKL) franchise team, will fly to Goa on Thursday for training. The team will play three matches in Goa and return to Kozhikode for their first Super League Kerala match against FC Calicut on September 10. Ahead of their journey to Goa, the Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC players and coaches were officially introduced at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Head coach of the team Sergio Alexandre, who is from Brazil, said that Goa stint will help the team immensely. “I feel that the players from Brazil have acclimatised and adapted very well. They arrived three weeks back. We aim to bag the title,” he said.

Patrick Mota (midfielder), Autemar Bispo, Davi Kuhn, Renan Januario, Marcos Wilder and Michel Americo (goal keeper) are the Brazilian players in the team. Kali Alaudeen, a former head coach of Chennaiyin B, the reserve side of Chennaiyin FC of the Indian Super League is the assistant coach of the team. Balaji Narasimhan is the goalkeeping coach.