Travancore Devaswom Board’s offices, temples to join digital bandwagon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is planning to completely digitise its offices and the temples under its fold. Software-based office management and vazhipadu billing will be implemented at all the 1,252 temples in phases.

TDB president P S Prasanth told TNIE that talks were going on with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) on the temple software. “Government-controlled temples in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are using software developed by the NIC. Preliminary examination showed that the software used in Tamil Nadu is 70% compatible with our system. We will request the NIC to provide a modified version of that software to cater to our needs,” he said.

A TDB delegation comprising board members and senior officers will visit the NIC office in Chennai for further discussions, he said.

“The discussions are scheduled on the March 3 and 4. We will inform our requirements, i.e, the changes to be made in the software as part of customisation,” said Prasanth.

The Public Works Department of the TDB will also be digitised. For this, the PRICE software used by the state Public Works Department will be incorporated into the department’s functioning. Another step is to bring the board employees under the SPARK (Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala) system of the state government. The SPARK will help in digitising all activities related to the salary, benefits and attendance of employees.

UPI payment

The board will also implement UPI payment in all temples in a phased manner. The pilot phase was recently launched at the Sree Parasurama Temple and Sreekanteswaram temple in the capital.

