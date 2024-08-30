Marvel at India’s military prowess

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city, rich in history and culture, is also a welcoming destination for military enthusiasts, thanks to the vast collection of army equipment displayed in various establishments, like the Aakulam Air Force Museum.

Shaped like an airplane, the museum is situated near the Southern Air Command. Offering an informative tour through the history of IAF, it is a must-visit for defence enthusiasts. The museum is divided into two parts: A motivation room and an operational room.

The motivation room comprises the different uniforms worn by IAF personnel, including the summer uniform (light blue shirt and dark blue pants) and the field dress or the combat uniform.

Also on display are the overalls usually worn by pilots and tradesmen. One can also see a Rafele aircraft that the Indian government bought from France in 2016.

Motivational quotes and frames of activities like passing out parades of airmen and officers that take place in Belagavi, Karnataka (for airmen), and AFA Dundigal, Hyderabad (for officers) adorn the walls. A section is dedicated for the Air Force Wives Welfare Association, or AFWWA.