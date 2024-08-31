KSUM startup bags Rs 1.15 crore grant from Telecom department

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deep tech startup Trois Infotech, incubated in Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) here, has bagged a grant of Rs 1.15 crore under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, for its ‘Face Recognition (FR) Using Drone’ technology.

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) will oversee the implementation of this cutting-edge project, which, with its innovative approach, aims to set new standards in aerial surveillance.

Its primary objectives include the development of industrial-grade long-range (500m plus) cameras optimised for facial recognition. It can also be used for high-accuracy edge processing for FR and incident detections, as well as for developing and integrating multiple communication modules to ensure seamless and real-time FR and event data transfer.

Trois Infotech holds three patents for this project. Founded in 2018, Trois Infotech is led by its founder & CEO Jithesh T, co-founders Regil Raghavan (COO), Nandakumar (CIO), and Anupam Gupta (CTO). After development, the technology can be applied across various sectors, including construction and maintenance, agriculture, emergency response and disaster management, surveillance and law enforcement, defence and border security, traffic management, the mining industry, forestry and wildlife.

The pioneering startup has rapidly emerged as a leader in technological innovation, specialising in smart surveillance, cleantech, video management systems, and telecommunications.

With a dynamic team of over 150 professionals, Trois Infotech is recognised for its impactful projects across India, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Due to several challenges, industrial and military-grade drones equipped with FR technology for air surveillance are extremely rare.

