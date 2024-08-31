‘New projects to back filmmakers from less-privileged background’, says Minister Saji Cherian

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will unveil novel projects to support filmmakers and artists from less privileged background, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities, as part of its film policy, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said on Friday.

He was speaking at a function organised at Sree theatre to mark the release of Churul, a film produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) under the project to empower filmmakers from the SC/ST communities. The SC/ST communities have made commendable advances in several domains, including education. However, their presence needs to be strengthened in sectors like cinema. This requires pro-active support, which the government will provide by formulating novel schemes through policy initiatives,” Cherian said.

SFDC has already set a unique model by launching projects to support upcoming women directors and those from SC/ST communities, Cherian said.

“The government has already launched several projects for the growth of Malayalam cinema. The renovated Chithranjali studio in the state capital will be made a major filmmaking centre. The renovation of the cinemas of KSFDC in different parts of the state is progressing,” the minister said.