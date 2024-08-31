Thiruvananthapuram

‘New projects to back filmmakers from less-privileged background’, says Minister Saji Cherian

SFDC has already set a unique model by launching projects to support upcoming women directors and those from SC/ST communities, Cherian said.
Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan inaugurating the function to mark the theatre release of KSFDC-produced film Churul at Sree theatre on Friday
Minister for Culture Saji Cheriyan inaugurating the function to mark the theatre release of KSFDC-produced film Churul at Sree theatre on Friday
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will unveil novel projects to support filmmakers and artists from less privileged background, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) communities, as part of its film policy, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian said on Friday.

He was speaking at a function organised at Sree theatre to mark the release of Churul, a film produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) under the project to empower filmmakers from the SC/ST communities. The SC/ST communities have made commendable advances in several domains, including education. However, their presence needs to be strengthened in sectors like cinema. This requires pro-active support, which the government will provide by formulating novel schemes through policy initiatives,” Cherian said.

SFDC has already set a unique model by launching projects to support upcoming women directors and those from SC/ST communities, Cherian said.

“The government has already launched several projects for the growth of Malayalam cinema. The renovated Chithranjali studio in the state capital will be made a major filmmaking centre. The renovation of the cinemas of KSFDC in different parts of the state is progressing,” the minister said.

Kerala State Film Development Corporation
Minister for Culture Saji Cherian
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com