Bank strike: Tharoor urges Kerala govt to step in

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shashi Tharoor, MP, has demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to urgently intervene in the issues raised by Kerala Bank employees.

He was addressing the striking employees belonging to the Kerala Bank Employees Congress in front of the secretariat on Saturday.

“Even five years after the Kerala Bank was formed, there exists 2,000 vacant posts in the bank,” Shashi Tharoor said.

“Twenty per cent of DA which was assured to the employees by the Cooperation minister was not given, and they are being forced to work over time. The decision to increase the interest rate of loans to 13.69 per cent will have adverse effects on the cooperative sector,” he said.

The president of Kerala Bank Employees Congress V S Siva Kumar said that the strike which has been going on for three days ignoring the government’s intimidation is the victory of the employees. KPCC general secretary G Subodhan, Varkala Kahar, K S Syam Kumar, KBEC leaders S M Suresh Kumar, Saji Kumar, and Ajith Lal were also present.