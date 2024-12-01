Governor launches Linear Accelerator for radiotherapy at Thiruvananthapuram KIMSHEALTH

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has inaugurated True- Beam STx 3.0 Linear Accelerator, a sophisticated radiation therapy system, at the KIMSHEALTH Cancer Centre.

This advanced facility offers international standards of precision and innovation in cancer radiation therapy, said a statement from the hospital.

The function was attended by Dr M I Sahadulla, chairman and managing director, KIMSHEALTH, Dr Sanjay Behari, director, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology; Ganesh Mani, senior managing director, Blackstone; and Reshmi Aysha, CEO, KIMSHEALTH Cancer Centre, CSR, and ESG.

Despite being at the forefront in terms of healthcare and literacy, Kerala has a high incidence of cancer, Khan said in his address. He said the state is capable of overcoming the challenge with the support of its excellent healthcare systems.

Dr M I Sahadulla said it was crucial to offer the most advanced and effective treatment options at an affordable cost. The TrueBeam technology enables doctors to effectively deliver radiation to even the most challenging cancer-affected areas of the body.

This technology ensures minimal side effects and significantly reduces treatment time, making it one of the fastest and most advanced systems available. Also, the system operates with extreme precision, without causing damage to nearby tissues and organs. Dr Jayaprakash Madhavan, senior oncologist, was honored at the event.