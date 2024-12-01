Increase in waste-collection user fee leaves trade bodies annoyed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The decision of the state government to hike waste-collection user fee based on volume has caused widespread concern among bulk-waste generators, including traders and the hotel and restaurant industry.

The local self-government department revised guidelines for user fee for door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste to ensure better incomes for Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members. There are around 36,500 Haritha Karma Sena workers in the state and, according to officials, only 30% earn over Rs 10,000 a month.

“Ensuring better earnings for Haritha Karma Sena members is important to strengthen our waste-management system and the new order will not affect households. They collect large volumes of waste from bulk generators. We have even deployed their services for clearing public dustbins and for keeping public places clean. Ensuring a sustainable livelihood for them is the primary objective,” an LSGD official said.

At current rates, grama panchayats can collect a minimum user fee of Rs 50 for household waste collection. Corporations can charge a minimum of Rs 70. Commercial establishments are billed a minimum of Rs 100 for up to five sacks of non-biodegradable waste.

As per the revised order, for each additional sack of waste an extra minimum charge of Rs 100 per sack can be applied. The respective local bodies can fix higher rates considering the specific characteristics and feasibility of each location.

However, the decision hasn’t gone down well with several trade bodies. There are approximately one lakh hotels and restaurants in the state, said Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) president G Jayapal, stressing the need for uniform waste-management policy.