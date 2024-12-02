Bus stop turns into Malayalam classroom at PMG Junction

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of students gathered at the PMG Junction bus stop on Sunday, equipped with notebooks and pencils, eagerly recording the names of buses as they arrived.

This unique activity was part of a practical session organised by ‘Malayalam Pallikkoodam,’ aimed at teaching Malayalam to children who do not have the opportunity to learn their mother tongue in regular schools.

Held every Sunday at Thycaud Government Model HSS LP School, the initiative uses real-life applications to teach Malayalam, similar to practical sessions in subjects like math or science.

Under the guidance of the head teacher at the Model School, Vattaparambil Peethambaran, the students practised reading bus boards aloud and writing down the names in their notebooks.

Within just half an hour, they documented around 30 buses. Any spelling errors were corrected on the spot by Peethambaran, who offered feedback and encouragement.

Around 60 students participated in the session, which was led by Malayalam Pallikkoodam secretary Jesy Narayanan. The school, which has been operating for over 10 years, currently has more than 100 students enrolled and focuses on promoting Malayalam literacy among children.