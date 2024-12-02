Satellite phone seized in Vizhinjam; Multi-agency investigation launched

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A satellite phone was confiscated from a house in Vizhinjam on Saturday night, kicking off a multi-agency investigation involving the anti-terrorist squad, intelligence bureau and military intelligence.

The banned phone was seized from the house of Vinod, 33, at Mukkola GRS Bhavan.

“The team tracked the phone after being tipped off by military intelligence. The phone was located by tracing its coordinates. The origin and purpose of the phone are being investigated. No illegal activities are currently suspected. A case has been registered under the Telecommunications Act,” said DCP Vijay Bharath Reddy.

According to officials, Vinod received the phone, valued at Rs 48,000, from his relative, Prajeesh, who is abroad, during the latter’s recent visit to Kerala.

Vinod claimed that he purchased the device to relay information on deep-sea schools of fish to fishermen onshore, a service that often earns good commission.