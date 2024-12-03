A forgotten centre of law enforcement?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just like people, place names have their own lifecycle - they are born, flourish, transform, and fade away. Nemom, a once-prominent name in Thiruvananthapuram, is now teetering on the edge of obscurity.
With railway records replacing it with the name ‘Thiruvananthapuram South’, this historic name may slowly vanish from public memory. According to historian Vellanad Ramachandran, the name ‘Nemom’ holds deep historical significance, with documents such as the Mathilakom Records tracing its etymology to the 17th century.
“Some believe the name originated from the word ‘niyamam (law)’, as it was a place where laws were enforced. Historical evidence suggests that, in ancient times, ‘niyamam’ was pronounced as ‘nemom’,” Ramachandran explains.
A record from the time of Thirunal Marthanda Varma, for instance, notes a counterfeiter being fined a hefty sum at Nemom. This hints at the place being a centre of administration and law enforcement.
“Moreover, the police system in Travancore was called ‘Kaval (protection)’ at the time of its introduction. Nemom is believed to be one of the first places where this ‘Kaval’ was implemented,” says Ramachandran.
However, he points out, references to Nemom predate that period. Another theory links Nemom to the Persian term ‘kotwal’, used to describe a chief police officer responsible for maintaining law and order, similar to a modern-day city commissioner.
The kotwal’s office was situated in Chalai, in an area still known as Kothuval Street. Nemom may have been the kotwal’s residence area. The term ‘nemakkaran’ referred to law enforcers. Over time, this designation might have led to the place being called ‘Nemom’.
“Linguists, however, don’t fully accept these theories. Pinning down the history of a place’s name often takes thorough research and solid evidence, and Nemom is no exception,” says Ramachandran. “Despite its historical relevance, it is difficult to confirm the exact toponymy of Nemom.”
Ramachandran concludes with another historical nugget linked to Nemom. A folklore among Christians in the area suggests that a ‘Christu Sabha’ here influenced Neelakanda Pillai’s transformation into Devasahayam Pillai, the first Indian layman to be declared a saint by the Vatican. “However, there are no definitive records to substantiate this. Such narratives have been passed down as folklore among local Christian communities,” says Ramachandran.
“Neelakanda Pillai was born into a Nair family. As a young man, he went into the service of the Travancore royal family and was put in charge of state affairs. After Travancore king Marthanda Varma defeated the Dutch naval army in the historic battle of Colachel in 1741, Neelakanda Pillai met Captain De Lannoy, the commander of the defeated Dutch army.
The king pardoned De Lannoy after his surrender, and he subsequently rose as the commander of Travancore army. The story goes that Neelakanda Pillai’s acquaintance with De Lannoy got him interested in the religion and he converted to Christianity and assumed the name Lazarus Devasahayam.”
