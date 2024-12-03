A forgotten centre of law enforcement?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just like people, place names have their own lifecycle - they are born, flourish, transform, and fade away. Nemom, a once-prominent name in Thiruvananthapuram, is now teetering on the edge of obscurity.

With railway records replacing it with the name ‘Thiruvananthapuram South’, this historic name may slowly vanish from public memory. According to historian Vellanad Ramachandran, the name ‘Nemom’ holds deep historical significance, with documents such as the Mathilakom Records tracing its etymology to the 17th century.

“Some believe the name originated from the word ‘niyamam (law)’, as it was a place where laws were enforced. Historical evidence suggests that, in ancient times, ‘niyamam’ was pronounced as ‘nemom’,” Ramachandran explains.

A record from the time of Thirunal Marthanda Varma, for instance, notes a counterfeiter being fined a hefty sum at Nemom. This hints at the place being a centre of administration and law enforcement.

“Moreover, the police system in Travancore was called ‘Kaval (protection)’ at the time of its introduction. Nemom is believed to be one of the first places where this ‘Kaval’ was implemented,” says Ramachandran.

However, he points out, references to Nemom predate that period. Another theory links Nemom to the Persian term ‘kotwal’, used to describe a chief police officer responsible for maintaining law and order, similar to a modern-day city commissioner.

The kotwal’s office was situated in Chalai, in an area still known as Kothuval Street. Nemom may have been the kotwal’s residence area. The term ‘nemakkaran’ referred to law enforcers. Over time, this designation might have led to the place being called ‘Nemom’.