Three caretakers booked for injuring child at Child Welfare Committee in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The museum police have arrested three caretakers of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for allegedly injuring a two-and-a-half-year-old child. The accused -- Ajitha, Maheswari, and Sindhu were taken into custody on Tuesday under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the BNS.

The incident reportedly happened when the child was hurt in the genital area as a punishment for urinating on the bed. The injury came to light when the child was being bathed. On noticing it, CWC General Secretary, G L Arungopi filed a complaint on November 30.

The child was immediately taken to the Women and Children Hospital in Thycaud for medical examination. In response to the incident, the CWC suspended seven temporary staff members who were on duty during the week of the incident.

According to Arungopi, although the seven suspended staff members who were on duty at the time of the incident, only three were arrested as part of the police investigation. The case has sparked public outrage, with Youth Congress members staging a protest march to the CWC premises on Tuesday.

Protesters entered the facility, demanding strict action against the caretakers and a review of the shelter's practices. The protest led to a tense situation, hence museum police deployed additional personnel to maintain order.