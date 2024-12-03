UDF intensifies stir against alleged manipulation in ward delimitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With only days remaining for the deadline for filing the grievances to the ward delimitation commission to end, the UDF on Monday intensified protest.

UDF parliamentary party leader P Padmakumar on Tuesday launched a hunger strike protesting the alleged manipulation in the ward delimitation process which resulted in the elimination of eight wards including three sitting wards of the UDF.

Inaugurating the hunger strike, DCC president Palode Ravi criticised the Ward Delimitation Commission alleging unscientific ward restructuring for creating a single additional ward. He alleged that the delimitation process done based on the CPM’s recommendations is unacceptable.

Parliamentary party leader P Padmakumar, who staged the hunger strike, said that the Congress would move court if the grievances raised by the public are not addressed by the delimitation commission.